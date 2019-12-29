Brokerages Expect ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Analysts expect ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) to post earnings per share of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ZTO Express (Cayman)’s earnings. ZTO Express (Cayman) posted earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ZTO Express (Cayman) will report full-year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ZTO Express (Cayman).

Several research firms have recently commented on ZTO. ValuEngine raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZTO. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 137.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZTO traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.52. The stock had a trading volume of 4,178,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089,238. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.58. The firm has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.76. ZTO Express has a fifty-two week low of $15.30 and a fifty-two week high of $23.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.55.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

