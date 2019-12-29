Brokerages Set Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) PT at $51.00

Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Capri from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays began coverage on Capri in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim raised Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Capri from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $37.53 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.87. Capri has a 1 year low of $25.25 and a 1 year high of $50.00.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Capri had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 28.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Capri will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 6.2% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 2.8% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 14,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 0.4% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 126,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 11.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

