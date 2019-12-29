Brokerages Set Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Target Price at $386.00

Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $386.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FICO shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $368.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

In other news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.63, for a total transaction of $1,995,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,619,018.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.03, for a total transaction of $5,296,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,699,605.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,500 shares of company stock valued at $18,235,870. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FICO. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 4,545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 83.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FICO opened at $378.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.75 and a beta of 1.18. Fair Isaac has a 52 week low of $178.42 and a 52 week high of $380.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $358.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $334.43.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $305.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.06 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 66.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fair Isaac will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

