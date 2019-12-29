Brokerages Set LATAM Airlines Group SA (NYSE:LTM) Price Target at $11.88

Shares of LATAM Airlines Group SA (NYSE:LTM) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.88.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LTM shares. TheStreet raised LATAM Airlines Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on LATAM Airlines Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised LATAM Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Citigroup raised LATAM Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised LATAM Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new stake in LATAM Airlines Group during the second quarter valued at about $19,180,000. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 119.2% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 705,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,834,000 after buying an additional 383,740 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 228.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 59,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 41,272 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 874.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 416,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after buying an additional 373,765 shares during the period. 2.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LTM opened at $10.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.16 and a beta of 1.30. LATAM Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $7.62 and a 52 week high of $12.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.11.

LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The transportation company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). LATAM Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Research analysts forecast that LATAM Airlines Group will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air Transportation; and Multiplus Coalition and Loyalty Program.

