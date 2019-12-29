Brokerages Set SAFRAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Target Price at $45.00

Shares of SAFRAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAFRY. Zacks Investment Research raised SAFRAN/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Nord/LB raised SAFRAN/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised SAFRAN/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SAFRAN/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut SAFRAN/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAFRY opened at $38.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.05. SAFRAN/ADR has a 1 year low of $28.73 and a 1 year high of $41.43.

SAFRAN/ADR Company Profile

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

