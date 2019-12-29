Brooke N. Wade Buys 483,800 Shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Stock

Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Director Brooke N. Wade bought 483,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $580,560.00.

GTE opened at $1.20 on Friday. Gran Tierra Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $2.64.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $132.49 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Luminus Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 27,815,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,996,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486,398 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 74.7% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,422,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318,336 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 11.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,456,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,675,000 after purchasing an additional 575,161 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,959,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,017,000 after purchasing an additional 453,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 23.0% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,877,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 351,690 shares in the last quarter.

GTE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gran Tierra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.09.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 17.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

