BT Group (LON:BTA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

BT Group (LON:BTA) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 255.57 ($3.36).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BTA. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of BT Group from GBX 165 ($2.17) to GBX 169 ($2.22) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.16) price objective on shares of BT Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BT Group from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 260 ($3.42) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on BT Group from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 220 ($2.89) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.34) target price on shares of BT Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be issued a GBX 4.62 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th.

