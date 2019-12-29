Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.50 Million

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2019

Brokerages expect Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) to report $68.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $69.00 million and the lowest is $68.00 million. Byline Bancorp posted sales of $67.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full-year sales of $270.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $270.20 million to $271.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $273.70 million, with estimates ranging from $272.70 million to $274.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Byline Bancorp.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $72.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.40 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BY shares. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on shares of Byline Bancorp from $23.50 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Stephens raised shares of Byline Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 40.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,291,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,690,000 after acquiring an additional 371,736 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 3,646.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 187,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after buying an additional 182,307 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 96.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after buying an additional 75,300 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 16.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 289,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,170,000 after buying an additional 41,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 7.4% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 521,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,979,000 after buying an additional 36,021 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

BY traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $19.30. 53,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,299. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.26. Byline Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.73 and a 52-week high of $20.58. The company has a market cap of $739.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.17%.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?    

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Byline Bancorp (BY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY)

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.