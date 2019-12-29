Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.50 Million

Brokerages expect Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) to report $68.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $69.00 million and the lowest is $68.00 million. Byline Bancorp posted sales of $67.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full-year sales of $270.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $270.20 million to $271.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $273.70 million, with estimates ranging from $272.70 million to $274.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Byline Bancorp.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $72.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.40 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BY shares. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on shares of Byline Bancorp from $23.50 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Stephens raised shares of Byline Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 40.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,291,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,690,000 after acquiring an additional 371,736 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 3,646.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 187,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after buying an additional 182,307 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 96.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after buying an additional 75,300 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 16.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 289,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,170,000 after buying an additional 41,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 7.4% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 521,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,979,000 after buying an additional 36,021 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

BY traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $19.30. 53,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,299. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.26. Byline Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.73 and a 52-week high of $20.58. The company has a market cap of $739.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.17%.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

