Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Short Interest Up 10.3% in December

Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 779,300 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the November 28th total of 706,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 368,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of CCMP stock opened at $142.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.63. Cabot Microelectronics has a 52-week low of $88.05 and a 52-week high of $160.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.31.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. Cabot Microelectronics had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $278.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cabot Microelectronics will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. Cabot Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CCMP shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Buckingham Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.60.

In other Cabot Microelectronics news, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 10,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total transaction of $1,356,353.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,713.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Cabot Microelectronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Cabot Microelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics during the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

