Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0176 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSQ traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.71. 261,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,784. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.90. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $9.86 and a 52-week high of $13.84.

About Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

