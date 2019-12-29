Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF to Issue — Dividend of $0.11 (BATS:GAA)

Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:GAA) announced a — dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1058 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.

GAA opened at $27.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.18. Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $24.76 and a 12-month high of $28.60.

Trading based on a resistance level

