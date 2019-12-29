Cambria Trinity ETF (TRTY) to Issue — Dividend of $0.02 on December 31st

Cambria Trinity ETF (NYSEARCA:TRTY) declared a — dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0244 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th.

TRTY opened at $24.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.41. Cambria Trinity ETF has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $25.64.

