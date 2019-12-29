Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.25

Shares of Canaccord Genuity Group Inc (TSE:CF) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.25 and traded as low as $4.67. Canaccord Genuity Group shares last traded at $4.78, with a volume of 164,977 shares.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$9.50 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.74. The company has a market capitalization of $465.98 million and a P/E ratio of 8.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.25.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$270.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$296.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canaccord Genuity Group Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group’s dividend payout ratio is 15.12%.

Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile (TSE:CF)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, an independent and full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

