Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Receives C$58.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$58.50.

CAR.UN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$58.00 price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT in a research report on Friday, November 15th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$61.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$63.00 price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

CAR.UN opened at C$53.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.43, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$54.22 and its 200 day moving average is C$52.57. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$43.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$56.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.77.

About Canadian Apartment Properties REIT

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

