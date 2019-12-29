Candy Club (ASX:CLB) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Shares of Candy Club Holdings Ltd (ASX:CLB) rose 7.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as A$0.07 ($0.05) and last traded at A$0.07 ($0.05), approximately 790,000 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.07 ($0.05).

The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is A$0.06.

About Candy Club (ASX:CLB)

Candy Club Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online and business to business candy distribution business in the United States. It sells online subscriptions plans for the candy boxes, which are delivered to subscribers on monthly basis. The company also sells the Candy Club branded confectionery in bulk to retail outlets, including department stores, women's apparel shops, hotels and resorts, gift stores, and candy outlets.

