CaNickel Mining (CVE:CML) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.05

CaNickel Mining Ltd (CVE:CML) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 1250 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 million and a PE ratio of 0.92.

About CaNickel Mining (CVE:CML)

CaNickel Mining Limited, mining company, explores for, extracts, and processes nickel-containing ore in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the Bucko Lake mine located in Manitoba. The company was formerly known as Crowflight Minerals Inc and changed its name to CaNickel Mining Limited in June 2011. CaNickel Mining Limited was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for CaNickel Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CaNickel Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.