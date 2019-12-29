CanYaCoin Price Tops $0.0149 (CAN)

CanYaCoin (CURRENCY:CAN) traded 37.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 29th. One CanYaCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0149 or 0.00000200 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, Lykke Exchange, Cryptopia and IDAX. CanYaCoin has a total market cap of $1.37 million and $164.00 worth of CanYaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CanYaCoin has traded down 1.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00038094 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $440.55 or 0.05931742 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000468 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00029905 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035567 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001871 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000271 BTC.

About CanYaCoin

CAN is a token. It launched on November 15th, 2017. CanYaCoin’s total supply is 95,827,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,223,036 tokens. CanYaCoin’s official website is canya.io. The Reddit community for CanYaCoin is /r/CanYaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CanYaCoin’s official Twitter account is @canya_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. CanYaCoin’s official message board is medium.com/canyacoin.

Buying and Selling CanYaCoin

CanYaCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Lykke Exchange, Kucoin, Cryptopia, IDAX and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CanYaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CanYaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CanYaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

