Capricoin (CPC) Trading Down 10.2% Over Last Week

Capricoin (CURRENCY:CPC) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. One Capricoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0256 or 0.00000347 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin and YoBit. Over the last seven days, Capricoin has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Capricoin has a total market cap of $51,030.00 and approximately $7,294.00 worth of Capricoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Capricoin alerts:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000046 BTC.

JobsCoin (JOBS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Capricoin Coin Profile

Capricoin (CPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2015. Capricoin’s total supply is 200,995,023 coins and its circulating supply is 1,990,045 coins. The official website for Capricoin is capricoin.org. Capricoin’s official Twitter account is @CapricoinSocial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Capricoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/CPC.

Buying and Selling Capricoin

Capricoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Capricoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Capricoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Capricoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Capricoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Capricoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.