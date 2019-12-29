Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) Announces $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.481 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

Cardinal Health has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Cardinal Health has a payout ratio of 36.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cardinal Health to earn $5.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.3%.

Cardinal Health stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,427,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,799. Cardinal Health has a 1-year low of $41.03 and a 1-year high of $56.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.28. The stock has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.34.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 32.25%. The firm had revenue of $37.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CAH shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

