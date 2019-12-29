Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect that Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) will report ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cardlytics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.10). Cardlytics posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardlytics will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.31). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cardlytics.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $56.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.02 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 44.53% and a negative net margin of 17.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on CDLX shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on Cardlytics in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cardlytics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cardlytics from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.86.

In other news, CEO Scott D. Grimes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $396,000.00. Also, CEO Scott D. Grimes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $61,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 406,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,856,492.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 316,475 shares of company stock worth $11,914,849 and have sold 421,099 shares worth $23,271,156. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDLX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 94.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 903,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,476,000 after buying an additional 438,215 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the second quarter worth about $10,392,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 46.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 755,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,618,000 after buying an additional 238,211 shares during the last quarter. Antipodean Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the second quarter worth about $3,698,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 177.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 199,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,901,000 after buying an additional 127,596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics stock opened at $64.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.52. Cardlytics has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $65.43.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

Featured Article: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardlytics (CDLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.