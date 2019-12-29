Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cargojet (TSE:CJT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$110.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$95.00 price target on shares of Cargojet in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Cargojet from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Cargojet from C$136.00 to C$126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Get Cargojet alerts:

In other news, Director Jamie Bennett Porteous sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.93, for a total value of C$104,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$140,081.55.

Shares of TSE CJT opened at C$104.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 63.21. Cargojet has a 1 year low of C$66.32 and a 1 year high of C$109.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$100.93 and a 200-day moving average price of C$95.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 425.06, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$117.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$122.20 million. On average, research analysts expect that Cargojet will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.