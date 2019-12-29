Carpetright (LON:CPR) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.84

Carpetright plc (LON:CPR)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.84 and traded as high as $5.00. Carpetright shares last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 64,805 shares trading hands.

CPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.66) target price on shares of Carpetright in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.66) target price on shares of Carpetright in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carpetright in a report on Monday, November 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.12, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $15.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 11.21.

Carpetright plc engages in the retail sale of floor coverings, beds, curtains, and blinds. The company also sells its products through online. It operates 545 stores in the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and the Republic of Ireland. Carpetright plc was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Purfleet, the United Kingdom.

