CECONOMY AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

CECONOMY AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTTRY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded CECONOMY AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th.

OTCMKTS MTTRY opened at $1.10 on Friday. CECONOMY AG/ADR has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average of $1.04.

CECONOMY AG/ADR Company Profile

CECONOMY AG engages in the provision of online platform technology solutions to the consumer electronics industry. Its brands include MediaMarkt, Saturn, iBood, and Juke. It operates through the following geographical segments: DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Hungary), Western and Southern Europe, Eastern Europe, and Others.

