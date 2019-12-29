Central Federal (NASDAQ:CFBK) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Central Federal (NASDAQ:CFBK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ CFBK opened at $14.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $74.70 million, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Central Federal has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $14.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.59.

Central Federal (NASDAQ:CFBK) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. Central Federal had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $8.62 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFBK. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Federal during the third quarter worth approximately $2,120,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Central Federal by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,526 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Central Federal by 13.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,860 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Central Federal in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. 22.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Federal Company Profile

Central Federal Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans.

