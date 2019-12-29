Central Securities (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Reaches New 52-Week High at $34.10

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $34.10 and last traded at $33.40, with a volume of 22310 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.15.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CET. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Central Securities by 688.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Central Securities by 73.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Central Securities in the second quarter valued at $265,000. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its position in Central Securities by 3.9% in the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Central Securities by 10.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter.

About Central Securities (NYSEAMERICAN:CET)

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned self managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. Central Securities Corp. was founded on October 1, 1929 and is based in New York City.

