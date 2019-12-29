Centuria Industrial Reit (ASX:CIP) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.05

Centuria Industrial Reit (ASX:CIP) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, December 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

ASX CIP opened at A$3.42 ($2.43) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is A$3.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$3.29. Centuria Industrial Reit has a 1 year low of A$2.69 ($1.91) and a 1 year high of A$3.68 ($2.61).

Get Centuria Industrial Reit alerts:

Centuria Industrial Reit Company Profile

Centuria Industrial REIT (ASX: CIP) offers investors a chance to invest in industrial property via a listed property trust. CIP is Australia's largest ASX listed income focused industrial investment vehicle and is included in the S&P ASX300 index. CIP owns a portfolio of 37 high quality industrial assets with a value of $1 billion, the properties are located in key metropolitan locations throughout Australia.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Centuria Industrial Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centuria Industrial Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.