Ceres Global (TSE:CRP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.58

Ceres Global Ag Corp. (TSE:CRP)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$3.58 and last traded at C$3.58, with a volume of 3000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.53, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.27. The stock has a market cap of $101.96 million and a P/E ratio of -15.15.

About Ceres Global (TSE:CRP)

Ceres Global Ag Corp. procures and provides agricultural commodities and value-added products, industrial products, fertilizers, energy products, and supply chain logistics services. It operates through two segments, Grain Trading, Handling and Storage; and Logistics and Supply Chain Solutions. The company engages in the grain storage, procurement, and merchandising of specialty grains and oilseeds, such as oats, barley, rye, hard red spring wheat, durum wheat, canola, and pulses through six grain storage and handling facilities in Minnesota, Saskatchewan, and Ontario.

