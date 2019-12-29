CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA (ETR:CWC) Sets New 12-Month High at $106.60

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA (ETR:CWC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €106.60 ($123.95) and last traded at €106.60 ($123.95), with a volume of 2452 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €105.60 ($122.79).

CWC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €95.00 ($110.47) price objective on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($110.47) price objective on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €108.00 ($125.58) price objective on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €96.40 ($112.09).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €96.78 and its 200-day moving average price is €86.85. The company has a market cap of $768.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.03, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA Company Profile (ETR:CWC)

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA engages in photofinishing and online printing businesses in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online-Print. The company develops, produces, and supplies photos, photo books, and photo gifts under the CEWE PHOTOBOOK, CEWE CALENDARS, CEWE CARDS, and CEWE WALL ART brands through Internet, retailers, and CEWE PHOTOSTATIONS.

