Chaparral Energy Inc (NYSE:CHAP) Short Interest Down 7.9% in December

Chaparral Energy Inc (NYSE:CHAP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the November 28th total of 2,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 263,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.7 days. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Chaparral Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Chaparral Energy from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Imperial Capital reduced their price target on shares of Chaparral Energy from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chaparral Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

CHAP traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.59. The company had a trading volume of 325,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,327. Chaparral Energy has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $8.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.18 million, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 4.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.10.

Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). Chaparral Energy had a negative net margin of 86.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $52.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.56 million. As a group, analysts expect that Chaparral Energy will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chaparral Energy in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Cowen Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chaparral Energy in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Chaparral Energy by 545.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 21,486 shares during the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chaparral Energy in the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chaparral Energy in the second quarter valued at about $305,000. 90.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chaparral Energy Company Profile

Chaparral Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant.

