Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $455.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Guggenheim raised shares of Charter Communications to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $488.00 to $528.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $455.52.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $483.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $472.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $427.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Charter Communications has a 52-week low of $274.71 and a 52-week high of $487.52. The company has a market cap of $104.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.83, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.20.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.08. Charter Communications had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,200 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.47, for a total value of $569,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,401,183.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 1,234 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.80, for a total transaction of $573,563.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,993,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,434 shares of company stock valued at $1,603,797 over the last quarter. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.