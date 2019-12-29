Chatham Lodging Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:CLDT)

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Chatham Lodging Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years. Chatham Lodging Trust has a payout ratio of 287.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Chatham Lodging Trust to earn $1.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.6%.

NYSE CLDT opened at $18.37 on Friday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $16.29 and a 1 year high of $21.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $861.07 million, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.03.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.36). Chatham Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $90.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.05 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

CLDT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Chatham Lodging Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

