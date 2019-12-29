Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised hotel REIT, formed to invest in premium-branded upscale extended-stay and select-service hotels. The Company intends to invest primarily in hotels in large metropolitan markets in the United States. Chatham Lodging Trust expects that a significant portion of its portfolio will consist of hotels in the upscale extended-stay market, including brands such as Residence Inn by Marriott, Homewood Suites by Hilton and Summerfield Suites by Hyatt. It also intends to invest in premium-branded select-service hotels such as Courtyard by Marriott, Hampton Inn and Hampton Inn and Suites. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on CLDT. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Chatham Lodging Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Chatham Lodging Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

NYSE:CLDT opened at $18.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.03. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $16.29 and a 52 week high of $21.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $861.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.05.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $90.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.05 million. Chatham Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 6.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 1,116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

