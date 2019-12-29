Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) Stock Price Up 2%

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CKPT) rose 2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.67 and last traded at $1.56, approximately 33,574 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 253,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.53.

CKPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

Get Checkpoint Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $58.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.59.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 583.52% and a negative return on equity of 339.99%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Checkpoint Therapeutics news, Director Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $140,000.00. Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 117.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,213,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after buying an additional 655,833 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 46.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 19,374 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 71.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,809,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,513,000 after buying an additional 1,174,070 shares during the last quarter. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT)

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's product candidates include CK-101 that in the phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer; and CK-301, a programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1), which is in phase I clinical trial in patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.