Cheetah Mobile Inc (NYSE:CMCM) Short Interest Update

Cheetah Mobile Inc (NYSE:CMCM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 885,800 shares, a decline of 13.2% from the November 28th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 301,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cheetah Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMCM. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in Cheetah Mobile in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Cheetah Mobile by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,333 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 8,047 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Cheetah Mobile in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cheetah Mobile in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cheetah Mobile by 130.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,993 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 28,290 shares during the last quarter. 4.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCM stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.54. The stock had a trading volume of 173,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,766. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.61. Cheetah Mobile has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $8.00. The stock has a market cap of $520.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.78.

Cheetah Mobile Company Profile

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as a mobile Internet company worldwide. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser to protect users from malicious threats; and CM Launcher, which provides personalized experience in using smart phones.

