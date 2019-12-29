Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Short Interest Down 18.0% in December

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 211,300 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the November 28th total of 257,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, VP Michael D. Witzeman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.69, for a total value of $1,081,725.00. Also, Director Frank E. Wood sold 2,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.75, for a total transaction of $1,149,687.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,677.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,232 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,762. Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chemed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,733,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Chemed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,053,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chemed by 542.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 98,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,439,000 after purchasing an additional 82,921 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chemed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,274,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Chemed by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,697,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,445,000 after purchasing an additional 42,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHE traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $438.71. 55,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,937. Chemed has a 52-week low of $265.08 and a 52-week high of $445.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $427.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $407.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $480.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.89 million. Chemed had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 35.06%. Chemed’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chemed will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.73%.

CHE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Chemed from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Chemed from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Chemed from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $435.00.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

