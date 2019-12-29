Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) Short Interest Update

Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 16,260,000 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the November 28th total of 14,520,000 shares. Currently, 36.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CHWY shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chewy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chewy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.92.

In related news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 28,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $808,421.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,493 shares in the company, valued at $4,079,623.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James A. Star bought 41,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.94 per share, for a total transaction of $994,012.74. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 276,197 shares of company stock worth $7,744,564.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 175.0% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 9.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000.

CHWY traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,441,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,915,508. Chewy has a 52 week low of $21.68 and a 52 week high of $41.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.32.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Chewy will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

