Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ:CHMA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ:CHMA) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $18.00 price objective on Chiasma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Chiasma in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chiasma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st.

In other news, Director Roni Mamluk sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.94, for a total transaction of $49,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chiasma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,758,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Chiasma during the third quarter worth $8,014,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Chiasma by 868.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,601,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,962,000 after buying an additional 1,435,873 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Chiasma by 30.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,051,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,858,000 after acquiring an additional 248,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Chiasma by 85.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 411,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 189,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHMA opened at $5.17 on Friday. Chiasma has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.33 and its 200 day moving average is $5.70.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chiasma will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Chiasma Company Profile

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

