CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NYSE:CIM)

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a payout ratio of 94.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW to earn $2.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.6%.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW stock opened at $21.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a 1 year low of $17.63 and a 1 year high of $21.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.76.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $141.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.50 million. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 12.22%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

CIM has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

About CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

