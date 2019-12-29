China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.76

Shares of China Southern Airlines Co Ltd (NYSE:ZNH) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.76 and traded as high as $34.06. China Southern Airlines shares last traded at $34.04, with a volume of 51 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZNH. ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of China Southern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of China Southern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of China Southern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter. China Southern Airlines had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZNH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 330.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in China Southern Airlines by 1.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 417,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in China Southern Airlines by 7.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 100,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 7,120 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in China Southern Airlines by 349.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in China Southern Airlines by 13.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH)

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airlines transportation services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

