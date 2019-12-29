Choice Hotels International Inc (CHH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on January 16th

Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share on Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Choice Hotels International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0% per year over the last three years. Choice Hotels International has a payout ratio of 21.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Choice Hotels International to earn $4.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.5%.

CHH stock opened at $104.85 on Friday. Choice Hotels International has a 12 month low of $69.92 and a 12 month high of $105.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.95.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 19.43% and a negative return on equity of 174.81%. The company had revenue of $310.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Choice Hotels International will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHH. Longbow Research lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.70.

In other news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $505,300.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,248,325.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,349 shares of company stock valued at $3,186,161. Company insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

