Chorus Aviation Inc (TSE:CHR) Senior Officer James Bruce Peddle Sells 11,874 Shares

Chorus Aviation Inc (TSE:CHR) Senior Officer James Bruce Peddle sold 11,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.27, for a total transaction of C$98,197.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$506,157.08.

CHR stock opened at C$8.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 294.88, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.80. Chorus Aviation Inc has a one year low of C$5.23 and a one year high of C$8.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. Chorus Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.35%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Chorus Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.29.

About Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the airline business in Canada and the United States. It operates scheduled passenger service on behalf of Air Canada under the Air Canada Express brand name with approximately 694 departures per weekday to 60 destinations in Canada, as well as 18 destinations in the United States.

