Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cintas from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Cintas from $226.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cintas from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.18.

Get Cintas alerts:

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $269.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $259.85 and a 200-day moving average of $256.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.97. Cintas has a 52 week low of $164.50 and a 52 week high of $277.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cintas will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total value of $536,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,873,276.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cintas during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Cintas during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 55.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Cintas during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Cintas during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.