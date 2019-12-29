Cision Ltd (NYSE:CISN) Short Interest Update

Cision Ltd (NYSE:CISN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,870,000 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the November 28th total of 6,360,000 shares. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

CISN stock remained flat at $$9.97 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 661,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,932. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.31. Cision has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $14.55. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Cision (NYSE:CISN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Cision had a positive return on equity of 25.62% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $185.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.64 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cision will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CISN shares. SunTrust Banks cut Cision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Cision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup lowered Cision from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, William Blair lowered Cision from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cision currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.20.

In other news, insider Rainer Mathes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $252,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,613,705 shares in the company, valued at $16,314,557.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CISN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cision in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Cision in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Cision by 96.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cision by 365.7% in the second quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cision in the second quarter valued at $130,000. 53.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services to businesses worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs.

