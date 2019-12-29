Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNF) Trading Up 8.2%

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF) shares were up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.75 and last traded at $21.75, approximately 6,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 6,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.10.

Separately, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Clariant in a report on Friday, September 6th.

Get Clariant alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.13 and a 200-day moving average of $19.24.

About Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNF)

Clariant AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates in four segments: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources, and Plastics & Coatings. The company offers flame retardants, performance additives, and advanced surface solutions for use in plastics, coatings, inks, and other applications; and catalysts for the petrochemical and refining, synthesis gas, chemical, emissions control, specialty zeolites and zeolite-based, and custom catalyst markets.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Clariant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clariant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.