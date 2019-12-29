Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE) Short Interest Up 9.9% in December

Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the November 28th total of 1,410,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 645,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 655.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 9,834 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 10,502.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 16,279 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 6,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grassi Investment Management grew its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 23,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CLNE opened at $2.16 on Friday. Clean Energy Fuels has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $3.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $464.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.00 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.26.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $74.43 million during the quarter. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLNE shares. ValuEngine downgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

