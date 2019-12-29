ClearShares Ultra-Short Maturity ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEARCA:OPER)

ClearShares Ultra-Short Maturity ETF (NYSEARCA:OPER) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0949 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.

Shares of ClearShares Ultra-Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $100.05 on Friday. ClearShares Ultra-Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $100.00 and a 12-month high of $100.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.09 and its 200-day moving average is $100.15.

