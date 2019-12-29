CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Short Interest Update

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,100,000 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the November 28th total of 6,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE:CMS traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.54. 1,309,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,402,702. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. CMS Energy has a one year low of $47.97 and a one year high of $65.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.17.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 9.03%. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMS. Zacks Investment Research lowered CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine lowered CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CMS Energy from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.67.

In other news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 8,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total value of $509,692.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $358,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 212,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,609,204.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,690 shares of company stock valued at $1,660,208 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,033,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,778,000 after acquiring an additional 15,105 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 23,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

