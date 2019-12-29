CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) Short Interest Up 21.2% in December

CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the November 28th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 381,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNX Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded CNX Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays set a $16.00 price objective on CNX Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CNX Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

CNXM stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.04. 333,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,002. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.61 and its 200 day moving average is $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. CNX Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $12.95 and a 12-month high of $18.31.

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. CNX Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 57.05%. The company had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. CNX Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CNX Midstream Partners will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in CNX Midstream Partners by 54.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at $72,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at $152,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at $175,000. 43.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CNX Midstream Partners

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The company operates through two segments, Anchor Systems and Additional Systems. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 14 compression and dehydration facilities.

