Cobinhood (COB) Market Cap Tops $121,684.00

Cobinhood (CURRENCY:COB) traded down 18.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 29th. Cobinhood has a market capitalization of $121,684.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of Cobinhood was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cobinhood has traded down 18.3% against the dollar. One Cobinhood token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood and Mercatox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cobinhood alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013659 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00186296 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.65 or 0.01283030 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025322 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00123013 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Cobinhood Profile

Cobinhood was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cobinhood’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 410,999,847 tokens. Cobinhood’s official Twitter account is @cobinhood and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cobinhood is /r/cobinhood and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cobinhood is medium.com/@Cobinhood. The official website for Cobinhood is www.cobinhood.com.

Cobinhood Token Trading

Cobinhood can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cobinhood directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cobinhood should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cobinhood using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cobinhood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cobinhood and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.