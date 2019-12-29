Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) to Issue $0.10 Dividend

Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 7th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, January 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Colony Credit Real Estate has a payout ratio of 120.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Colony Credit Real Estate to earn $1.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.9%.

NYSE:CLNC traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $13.23. The stock had a trading volume of 441,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,512. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.23. Colony Credit Real Estate has a 12-month low of $11.18 and a 12-month high of $17.99.

CLNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from $18.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Traenkle acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.91 per share, for a total transaction of $595,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,678,285.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neale Redington acquired 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.68 per share, for a total transaction of $53,890.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 170,250 shares of company stock worth $2,112,820. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Colony Credit Real Estate

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

